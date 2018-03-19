Photo: Amazon

Want to stay in shape while you’re on the road? This TRX suspension system is designed for travel, weighing less than a pound, and capable of rolling up to fit into any suitcase. With hundreds of exercises to hit every muscle group, it beats relying on the that broom closet in the basement of the Holiday Inn Express that they call a gym. These sets typically go for about $100, but today at Woot, you can get it for $70.

