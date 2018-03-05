Grabbing breakfast or lunch with coworkers can be a great way to break up the day, but more often than not you’ll just wallow in your own indecision before ordering a bad $12 sandwich.

Break the cycle with Soylent, a nutritionally complete meal replacement shake that now comes in a variety of flavors (no, green is not one of them). Clip the coupon to save 25% on your favorite flavor, or a variety pack to try several.

The original flavor also comes in powdered form now, which is also available with the aforementioned coupon.

