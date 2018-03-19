At first glance, this looks like your standard charcoal grill. But the Char-Broil TRU Kettleman uses infrared charcoal grates to distribute heat more evenly while preventing flare-ups, all while requiring less charcoal overall. And at an all-time low $64 today, it’s cheaper than even the most barebones grill you could find, so you’re basically getting those benefits for free.
Start Planning Your Spring Barbecue With This $64 Infrared Charcoal Grill
