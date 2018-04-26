Graphic: Erica Offutt

Replace that glitchy microwave you cooked ramen in in college and upgrade to this Panasonic countertop model for only $108, after the $20 off coupon. It doesn’t do anything fancy like the more expensive Breville microwave, but still has all the features you’d except like a the ability to heat, defrost, and, of course, make popcorn. In addition, this model is equipped with a turbo defrost functionality and sensors to weigh the food and adjust cook times accordingly.

$108 is the best price we’ve seen since last summer, so today is a great day to take advantage of this coupon if you’re in the market.