Spending $480 on a espresso machine might sound indulgent, but when you add up all the money you spend at coffee shops, buying this Breville Barista Express might save you money over time.



I bought this exact machine (refurbished) about 6 months ago, and I can’t imagine mornings without it. It grinds the beans and dispenses the perfect amount for each shot, making it pretty much idiot proof. And, it makes vastly better-tasting coffee than the less expensive machine I had before. So, if you’ve eyeing an espresso machine for a while, this one has my vote.