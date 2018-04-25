Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Our readers’ favorite cutting board brand, Boos Block is selling an 18" x 12" edge-grain maple board for $41, which is less than a dollar away from its all-time-low price.
If taken care of, wood cutting boards can last forever and dull your knives less than most plastic boards, so consider this an investment for your home. Plus, they make nice serving platters.
