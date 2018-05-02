Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you want to try a standing desk, but you’re not ready to commit to it for eight hours per day (editor’s note: don’t stand at your desk for eight hours per day), today’s Amazon Gold Box has a couple of deals just for you.



These 35" and 42" risers from iMovr aren’t the cheapest we’ve seen, but they do have a few features that you won’t find on most competing products, including compatibility with monitor arms, a tilting keyboard tray that encourages better wrist positioning, and even an included standing desk mat. Trust me, you’re going to want the standing desk mat.

Today’s prices are both all-time lows, but they’re only available today, and could sell out early.