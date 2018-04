Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Image: Woot

Workout while you work with this under-desk elliptical machine. A refurbished one is listed at just $150 from Woot today, and unlike similar products we’ve posted in the past, this one tracks calories burned, time, stride, and distance. Plus, this lower profile machine is built so you won’t bump your knees on your desk while you pedal.

This sale will only last until the end of the day or until the product sells out, so don’t let this deal run away from you.