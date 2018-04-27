Graphic: Shep McAllister

This weekend only, Sur La Table’s running a pair of great deals to help you upgrade your kitchen.



First off, they’re taking 20% off all* full priced items with promo code MOM18. There are a lot of excluded brands, but you can find eligible items here. Obviously, the rarely discounted All-Clad pans are a highlight, and there are some good Nespresso deals to be had as well, but with hundreds of eligible items available, you should definitely check out the site, and drop any suggestions in the comments.

Breville is one of the brands excluded from the sitewide sale, but that’s okay, because the site’s running a separate Breville sale as well. Obviously, we recommend the reader-favorite Smart Ovens (the Smart Oven Air for $320 is a steal), and those espresso machines could be a nice splurge if you just got a tax refund check.