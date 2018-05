Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Target has updated their beauty offerings with an insane amount of options. They expanded their Kristin Ess products, added brands like Lip Bar and HALEY’S, and added a bunch of bliss products that you’re going to want to pick up. That being said, if you spend $30 on beauty products, you’ll get a $10 gift card.