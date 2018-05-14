If there’s anything you need to buy from eBay this week, be sure to add a Google Home Mini to your cart with $150 or more in other goods, and you’ll get it for free with promo code PFREEMINI. Almost anything you can buy on eBay is eligible for the $150 spending threshold, except for gift cards, paper money, and real estate.
Spend $150 On eBay This Week, Get a Free Google Home Mini
