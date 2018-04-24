Graphic: Shep McAllister

<Blows into bugle> Attention, everyone. The best Instant Pots you can buy are on sale, if you hurry. You should buy one.



The Instant Pot Ultra features a completely revamped, dial-based UI that makes fine-tuned adjustments faster and easier than the older models. A new processor allows it to compensate for altitude and carry out completely custom programs, and it also has a few modes you won’t find on the standard Instant Pots, like cake, eggs, and sterilize. For a limited time, both the 6 qt. and 8 qt. versions are on sale for $20 off. That’s the best deal of the year on the smaller model, and the first discount we’ve ever seen on the large one.

If you’re worried that you won’t get a ton of use out of this thing, note that in addition to speedy pressure cooking, this is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and one of their favorite rice cookers too. Basically, it’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own.