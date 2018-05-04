Cambridge SoundWorks’ OontZ Angle is one of our readers’ favorite water-resistant Bluetooth speakers, but today, its new Ultra and 3XL Ultra models is on sale for an all-time low prices.



Compared to the original, the Angle 3 Ultra is louder (14W vs. 10W), more water resistant (IPX6 vs. IPX5), and can pair with a second Angle 3 Ultra for true stereo sound, all good things. It’s been mostly selling for $40 since its release back in October, and today’s deal is the best discount we’ve seen.

If you want a speaker that could fill an entire backyard, the XL model is also worth considering, It has 24 watts of power and two oversized 2.75" drivers, while still boasting IPX5 splash resistance. Like the smaller model, you can also pair two of them together for stereo separation. It’s a big step up in price at $90, but that’s an all-time low.