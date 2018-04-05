Graphic: Shep McAllister

Love it or hate it, Amazon Key is a thing now. While in-home package delivery is still only available in 37 cities, the system’s remote door unlock feature, and the Amazon Cloud Cam’s accompanying front door monitoring, are now available nationwide. That means you can use a Key system to let in a pet sitter or Airbnb guest from anywhere in the world, and check a video clip on your phone to make sure nobody’s entering you home that shouldn’t be.



Yes, you can buy smart locks a la carte that do this, and nothing’s stopping you from hooking up a security camera. But Amazon Key integrates both products into a single, practical experience. And even if you don’t live in a city with indoor package delivery yet, you’ll have all the parts you need to sign up for the feature once Amazon expands to your area.

This combo kit with the Amazon Cloud Cam and a compatible smart lock is on sale for $170 to mark the occasion. That’s an all-time low, and $80 less than usual.