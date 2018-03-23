Peak Design Everyday Messenger | $185+ | MassDrop
Photo: Amazon

Peak Design’s Everyday messenger bag is our readers’ favorite camera bag, but finding a decent deal on it is like getting a shot of a weasel riding a woodpecker. So if it’s been on your wish list, be sure to grab one today from MassDrop, starting at $185. Even on sale, it’s a splurge, but it comes with a lifetime warranty, and it should last you years and years.