Typically priced between $250 - $300, you can get yourself an all-metal, dual-camera Motorola MOTO G5S Plus for just $220 today in this Amazon Gold Box. It’s a newer product to Amazon so it doesn’t have too many reviews yet, but Best Buy’s 200+ reviewers gave it 4.5 stars. Just remember, this deal will only last through the end of the day or until the product sells out, so don’t miss it.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.