Graphic: Erica Offutt

Typically priced between $250 - $300, you can get yourself an all-metal, dual-camera Motorola MOTO G5S Plus for just $220 today in this Amazon Gold Box. It’s a newer product to Amazon so it doesn’t have too many reviews yet, but Best Buy’s 200+ reviewers gave it 4.5 stars. Just remember, this deal will only last through the end of the day or until the product sells out, so don’t miss it.