Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Who has time to chop vegetables by hand? This Cuisinart food processor will make quick work of your kitchen chopping duties, and you can get it for $145 today, which about $15 less than usual. Your first duty: Use it to make homemade salsa.