Graphic: Erica Offutt

Keep out the sunshine with the help of these discounted AmazonBasics blackout curtains. They have several color and size options to pick from with prices ranging between $21 and $31, a good $10 - $20 discount from the usual. Unfortunately not all the color and size combinations are on sale, so we’ve highlighted a couple of options below, but if you’d like to see them all, head over to Amazon.