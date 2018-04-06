Keep out the sunshine with the help of these discounted AmazonBasics blackout curtains. They have several color and size options to pick from with prices ranging between $21 and $31, a good $10 - $20 discount from the usual. Unfortunately not all the color and size combinations are on sale, so we’ve highlighted a couple of options below, but if you’d like to see them all, head over to Amazon.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.