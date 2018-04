Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Skyrim Special Edition [PS4] | $25 | Amazon

Skyrim Special Edition [Xbox One] | $25 | Amazon

Skyrim [Switch] | $51 | Amazon

PS4 and Xbox One owners can book their ticket back to Skyrim for $25 today, complete with all of its DLC, and even mods. This remaster has been out for quite awhile, but that’s actually the best price we’ve seen.

The Switch version is also, uh, $9 off.

The first person to make an arrow in the knee joke in the comments is getting banned.