Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Shopbop consistently has those hard-to-find pieces that really make a wardrobe stand out. And with their Sale on Sale going on right now, you can get an extra 25% off sale styles with the code SOEXTRA. Brands like Marc Jacobs, rag & bone, Carven, and more are marked down.