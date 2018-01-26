Anker Computing Accessory Sale | Amazon

Anker is best known for its USB charging gear, but today in Amazon’s Gold Box, several of its computing accessories are on sale for great low prices.



The stars of the show are the wired and wireless vertical mice, which are great for people who suffer from wrist pain while using a regular mouse, or who would just like to try to avoid carpal tunnel issues down the line.

This USB-C hub turns one USB-C port (like the one on a MacBook) into three regular USB 3.0 ports, plus an ethernet port. Remember those? There’s also a 10 port USB hub available, though it doesn’t plug into USB-C.

And finally, you can get a compact Bluetooth keyboard with a rechargeable battery for just $16, which is perfect for turning your tablet, or even your phone, into a makeshift work station.

Just remember that like all Gold Box deals, these prices are only available today, or until sold out.