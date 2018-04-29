Screenshot: Amazon

The Fitbit Charge 2 is one of the best fitness trackers you can buy, and it’s down to $120 right now on Amazon, about $30 less than usual. That’s not quite as enticing as its $99 Black Friday discount, but by any other measure, it’s a deal worth running for.



Prefer something nearly as smart in a more fashionable package? The Alta HR is down to the same price. Or get it without the heart rate sensor for $20 less.

And if you’re looking for a full smart watch experience, the Ionic is down to $250 as well, the best price we’ve ever seen.

There are a few other special edition designs available on sale here, where you can find all of the Fitbit deals.