Sephora Collection Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick | $7 | Sephora
Graphic: Jillian Lucas

I’ve talked before about how good Sephora’s lipsticks are, and the Sephora Collection Cream Lip Stain is no exception. Right now, eight shades (from nudes to greens) are on sale for just $7, so you can stock up on classic, wearable colors, and maybe something for a night out.