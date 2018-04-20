Graphic: Jillian Lucas

The time has come again where beauty lovers descend onto Sephora like a herd of thirsty cattle to a watering hole. It’s time... for the Spring Bonus. If you’re lucky enough to have been a VIB Rouge member, you already got a chance to take part, but if you’re not, today’s the day for VIBs and VIB Rouge members to get 15% off, and Beauty Insiders to get 10% off with the codes YAYVIB, YAYROUGE, and YAYINSIDER, respectively. Commence shopping.