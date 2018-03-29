ECR4Kids Lock and Roll Under-Bed Safe | $46 | Amazon
Photo: Amazon

Under your bed is probably the last place robbers would look for your most valuable possessions, and even if they found this low-profile rolling safe, it would be locked and secured to the bed frame with a steel cable. It’s not quite Fort Knox, but it’s a pretty clever and space-saving solution for securing your valuables. It’s also down to one of its best prices ever.