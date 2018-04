Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you don’t like keeping keys in your jeans pockets, this low profile titanium hook will let you hang them off your pocket. It’s long enough to keep them from falling out when you sit down, and still allows easy access to your keys without forcing you to dig around.



It’s also a bottle opener, because international law states that all everyday carry accessories have to be bottle openers. It’s true, look it up.

Get it for just $10 today with promo code GearGrit50x2p.