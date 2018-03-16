Score the best price ever on this 18-piece food storage set with snapping lids. These microwave and dishwasher containers are selling for a couple bucks less than usual, so if you’re in the market for some new leftover containers, I’d grab this deal before it’s gone.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Secure Your Food In This $17 Food Storage Set With Locking Lids
Score the best price ever on this 18-piece food storage set with snapping lids. These microwave and dishwasher containers are selling for a couple bucks less than usual, so if you’re in the market for some new leftover containers, I’d grab this deal before it’s gone.