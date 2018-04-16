Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you don’t mind buying a refurb, you can score a great deal on an HP Omen gaming laptop or desktop, today only in Amazon’s Gold Box.



On the desktop side, you can get a box with a GTX 1060 for $600. You’d probably want to pop an SSD and some more RAM in there, but in the age of cryptomining, that’s a solid deal for the GPU you’re getting.

The best deal on the laptop side is probably this model, which includes a 1050TI, a Core i7, and a 1TB HDD/128GB SSD storage combo for $800.

For the rest of your options, be sure to head over to Amazon before these start selling out.

