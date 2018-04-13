Graphic: Erica Offutt

If truly love ice cream and want to try your hand at making your own 31 flavors, this well-reviewed Whynter ice cream maker is at its lowest price of 2018 today.

Typically selling for around $260, this $215 machine will freeze your ice cream fast, therefore creating smaller ice crystals and a smoother texture. Unlike cheaper machines, this doesn’t require to remember to freeze the churn bowl overnight, and according to this Sweethome article, it made creamy ice cream in just 33 minutes.

Today’s discount might not last long, so scoop this up before it’s gone.