Anker has not one, but two brand new sets of truly wireless earbuds on the market, and both are on sale for Valentine’s Day.



We just put up our impressions of both the Zolo Liberty and Liberty+ earbuds, but the gist is that they’re both solid, fitness-friendly options at a lower price point than most other competitors. The Plus model adds a transparency feature that uses microphones to let through a bit of ambient noise, customizable EQ settings, a case with 48 hours of battery life (compared to 24), and a few other features, but you can’t go wrong either way.

You can get the basic Liberties for just $80 right now with promo code LOVEZOLO, or save $30 and get the Liberty+ for just $120 with code ZOLOLOVE, which is the best deal we’ve seen on those since their crowdfunding campaign.