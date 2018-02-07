Wired headphones are slowly going the way of the dinosaurs, but if you’re still hanging onto your 3.5mm jacks, you won’t find a better headphone discount today than AKG’s K181s for $46 shipped, or $36 if you sign up for a new MassDrop account through this link first.

The K181's are on-ears, not over-ears, so they might not be the most comfortable for extended listening sessions, but they offer great sound quality in a compact (and folding!) package, making them great for travel. Amazon has them for $92 right now (from a third party seller), and you’ll find them for around $120 elsewhere around the web, so this is a deal worth listening to.



