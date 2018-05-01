Graphic: Shep McAllister

Following last week’s deals on the 6 qt. and 8 qt. Instant Pot Ultra, the apartment-friendly 3 qt. model is now down to its best price ever.



The Instant Pot Ultra features a completely revamped, dial-based UI that makes fine-tuned adjustments faster and easier than the older models. A new processor allows it to compensate for altitude and carry out completely custom programs, and it also has a few modes you won’t find on the standard Instant Pots, like cake, eggs, and sterilize. You should probably only buy this thing if you’re cooking for one or two, but $76 is a whopping $44 below list price, and the best deal we’ve ever seen. In fact, it’s $4 cheaper than the standard Instant Pot Duo of the same size.

If you’re worried that you won’t get a ton of use out of this thing, note that in addition to speedy pressure cooking, this is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and one of their favorite rice cookers too. Basically, it’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own.