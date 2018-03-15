Graphic: Shep McAllister

Spring Cleaning is on the horizon (i.e. pretending to do Spring Cleaning and instead sitting on the couch with the Swiffer leaning against the wall), so make your day worthwhile with Woot’s one-day deal on a cordless Black & Decker vacuums. It’ll work as a stick vac for your floors, but you can also a hand vac out of the wheeled housing to use on furniture, car seats, and more. This price is over $40 less than what Amazon’s currently charging for the same vacuum.

