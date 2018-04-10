Do you need this Klipsch floorstanding speaker? Probably not. But if you’re an audiophile who’s in the market, $490 is a whopping $310 less than usual, and esasily the best price ever. It even has an upward-facing channel on top to support Dolby Atmos. Just note that this price is only for one speaker, not a pair.
Save Over $300 On This Indulgent, Atmos-Compatible Speaker
