Graphic: Shep McAllister

V-Moda’s design language is unmistakable, and not everyone’s cup of tea, but there’s no denying that they make really great headphones. The Crossfade 2 Wireless over-ears are virtually indestructible, can run in both wireless and wired mode, and pack in massive 50mm drivers that should sound terrific no matter what you’re listening to. For a limited time, they’re down to $201 on Amazon, an all-time low, and over $100 less than usual.

