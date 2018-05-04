If you need a new window air conditioner for the summer, you should buy it now, not once it gets hot and prices go up. This 8,000 BTU model from LG is the current Wirecutter pick, and $199 is within $10 of the lowest ever.
Save On This Popular Air Conditioner Now, Before It Gets Too Hot
