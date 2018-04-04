Twelve South’s Fermata is the headphone charging stand for the age of Bluetooth. The stand has a short (i.e. non-tangling) microUSB cable built right in for your headphones, plus an extra USB port for your phone, tablet, or anything else that charges over USB. $63 is an all-time low, but we don’t expect it to last for long.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Save on the Headphone Stand That Charges Your Cans (and Your Phone, Too)
Twelve South’s Fermata is the headphone charging stand for the age of Bluetooth. The stand has a short (i.e. non-tangling) microUSB cable built right in for your headphones, plus an extra USB port for your phone, tablet, or anything else that charges over USB. $63 is an all-time low, but we don’t expect it to last for long.