Anker’s PowerCore line has reigned as our readers’ favorite USB battery pack for over a year, and its long awaited sequel is down to $40 today, or $10 less than usual.

In addition to a fresh new design, the PowerCore Elite (previously called the PowerCore II) includes three high speed USB charging ports with a whopping 30W shared between them, plus dual 10W microUSB inputs, allowing you to recharge the entire brick in as little as six hours, which is extremely impressive for a battery of this size.

Update: You can save an additional $5 with this Amazon promotion. The only way I can see to redeem it though is by mousing over the promotions area at the top of the product page, and clicking the button highlighted below.

More Deals