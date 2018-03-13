Graphic: Shep McAllister

Discounts on Anker charging products won’t come as a shock to our readers, but today’s Amazon Gold Box has uncommonly good discounts on a pretty wide array of products.



The deal starts with a couple of discounts on USB battery packs, the product category where Anker made its name. The 20,000mAh model even has Quick Charge 2.0.

Of course, those batteries won’t do you much good without cables, and the sale also includes a few nylon-wrapped PowerLine+ cords.

And finally, you’ll also find multi-port chargers for both your travel bag and your car. Plus an iPhone X case, because I don’t want to write another paragraph about a single iPhone X case.

Head over to Amazon to see all of the deals in one place.

