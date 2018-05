Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: Sold out

Even by Apple’s accessory pricing standards, $49 for the official Lightning-to-HDMI adapter stands out as particularly obscene, especially since reliable third party options don’t really exist. Today though, you can get it for just $13 from Woot, with free shipping for Prime members. At that price, it’s worth keeping one handy for any iPhone or iPad owner.