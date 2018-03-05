Refurb LG Ultrafine 5K Monitor | $620 | Woot
Graphic: Shep McAllister

Apple and LG teamed up to create one of the only 5K monitors on the market, and amazingly, one that can be driven by a single USB-C cable, if you have a compatible Mac. It’s tough to swallow (but honestly, not outrageously priced) at its usual $1300, but it’s a lot more tempting for $620 as a refurb.