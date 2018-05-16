Graphic: Shep McAllister

Fans of Breaking Bad might consider tankless water heaters to be ostentatious displays of wealth, but they’re actually more affordable than you might think, especially in today’s Amazon Gold Box.



Two sizes of EcoSmart’s well-reviewed tankless heaters are included in the sale. The 11 model can pump hot water to two sinks and a shower at the same time (or possibly just two sinks if you live somewhere cold), while the 27 can provide effectively unlimited hot water to all but the largest mansions.

Tankless water heaters never run out of hot water, since they heat the water on demand, so you can indulge yourself with a longer shower every now and then. That also means that in most cases, they’ll be more energy efficient too, since they aren’t continuously heating a large tank of water that you may or may not be using.

Today’s prices are all-time lows, but they’re only available today, or until sold out.