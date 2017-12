Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

While it lacks the built-in Alexa smarts of the new Sonos One, the Sonos Play:1 is still a damn good speaker, and a steal at $140, or $60 off what it sold for before the One was released. That’s better than its “official” Black Friday discount, and within about $5 of the lowest it dipped over the holiday season.



The larger Play:3 also has a $50 discount going right now.