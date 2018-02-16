The Roku Ultra packs in just about every bell and whistle a home theater geek could want, and it’s got a rare $10 deal today on Amazon. You probably don’t need this thing for your bedroom TV, but with an optical audio port, ethernet, USB, Dolby Atmos, and HDR, it’s ideal for a high end home theater.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Save a Few Bucks on the Best Roku Money Can Buy
The Roku Ultra packs in just about every bell and whistle a home theater geek could want, and it’s got a rare $10 deal today on Amazon. You probably don’t need this thing for your bedroom TV, but with an optical audio port, ethernet, USB, Dolby Atmos, and HDR, it’s ideal for a high end home theater.