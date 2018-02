Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

In addition to really smart car chargers, Nonda makes premium charging cables for your devices too, and they’re on sale today just for our readers. Each cable is wrapped in nylon, reinforced on the inside with aramid fiber, and comes with a lifetime warranty, so if you do manage to break it, you can get a new one.



These deals are available for 2 and 3-packs of both the Lightning and microUSB cables, just be sure to note the promo codes below.

Advertisement