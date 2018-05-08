Anker PowerDrive 2 Elite | $10 | Amazon

Anker’s ultra-popular PowerDrive 2 Elite car charger can output 12W of power on both of its ports simultaneously, and it looks really nice to boot. Its carbon fiber finish should look right at home in your car, and its lighted USB ports make it easy to plug in a new cable in the dark. For a limited time, it’s marked down to $10 on Amazon, or $2 less than usual.