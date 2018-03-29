Anker makes a surge protectors now, which is...incredibly logical. Their newest, largest model is down to $27 today with promo code SUPERPWR, and includes 12 AC outlets and three USB ports, plus a flat, swiveling plug that fits nicely behind your furniture. Surge protectors actually wear out over time, so if you haven’t replaced yours in awhile, this is a good opportunity.
Save $8 On Anker's Spacious New Surge Protector
