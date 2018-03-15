Update: If you missed this deal last month, it’s just $2 more today.

You have to really enjoy hot tea to justify the cost, but Breville’s One-Touch tea maker is an incredibly good kitchen appliance, and Amazon’s taking almost $50 off the usual price today.



Just put water in the pitcher, tea leaves in the basket, and select the type of tea you want to make. The $201 Breville One-Touch heats the water to the right temperature and maintains that temperature while automatically raising and lowering the basket. Simple, easy to clean, and perfect every time.