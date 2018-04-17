The recent release of Qi-compatible iPhones means that wireless charging pads are flying off the shelves, and you can score Anker’s 10W model for $6 off today when you clip the on-page coupon.

While it’ll only charge iPhones at 5W (which is fine for overnight charging), this 10W pad can fast-charge compatible Android phones as well. I bought it for myself late last year, and use it with my iPhone X every night. I appreciate that the edges of the pad light up temporarily when you set your phone down, so I can be sure I placed it correctly even when I’m groggy and not wearing my glasses.