Graphic: Shep McAllister

Xiaomi has long been known as a quality tech brand in China, and now its specced-out 360 action cam has trickled over stateside, and we’ve got a $50 promo code.



The Xiaomi Sphere Camera includes two Sony sensors that capture video at 3456×1728 at 30 frames per second, and stitches them together into a full 360 immersive video or photo. It’s also water resistant for your outdoor adventures, includes a mini tripod, and and features six axis electronic stabilization to smooth out your action shots.

If you want to get a sense of how it looks, check out this sample video in Chrome or on your phone. You should be able to spin it around and see all around. Also, I want to go to wherever it was shot.

The camera is normally priced at $300, but you can save $50 today with promo code 50KINJACAM.